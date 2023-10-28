Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 156,706 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 933,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,706 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.55% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $41,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.