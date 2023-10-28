Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $5.13 Million Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 123.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,767 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $18.16.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.21%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

