Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 160.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 498,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,792 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $33,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 468.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 26,672 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,309,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.4 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.34.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

