Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Free Report) by 215.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Acer Therapeutics worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Acer Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 216.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 99,335 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACER opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.56.

Acer Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACER. HC Wainwright cut Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. The company's pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-801 for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms, post-traumatic stress disorder, and prostate cancer; and OLPRUVA, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

