Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 372.5% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $40.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average is $41.15. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

