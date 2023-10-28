Northwest Capital Management Inc Makes New $46,000 Investment in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter.
Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of HEQT opened at $23.70 on Friday. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $103.10 million, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.56.
Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Profile
The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.
