Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $28.13 Million Investment in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 143,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,131,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.34% of Morningstar as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Morningstar by 685.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,888 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $79,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,622,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter valued at about $34,320,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $30,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 580 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,394 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total transaction of $2,680,096.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,517,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,147,526.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail S. Landis sold 580 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $23,858,932. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Price Performance

MORN stock opened at $241.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.80. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.28 and a 52-week high of $259.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $504.70 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 14.09%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

