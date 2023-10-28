Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 2,832.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 146,676 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.08% of Seagen worth $29,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Seagen by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter worth $2,927,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Seagen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Seagen by 5.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Seagen Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $214.60 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $217.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,966,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total value of $693,100.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,489.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,966,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,488. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.