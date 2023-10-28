Northwest Capital Management Inc Invests $43,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,943,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,694,000 after purchasing an additional 97,408 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,063,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,559,000 after purchasing an additional 70,584 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,351,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS opened at $97.63 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.45 and a one year high of $116.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

