Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,353 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.75% of FirstService worth $51,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,864,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,913,000 after purchasing an additional 776,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,942,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,453,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 412.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,836,000 after purchasing an additional 287,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,151,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $137.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $163.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.41.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 3.10%. Research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.67.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

