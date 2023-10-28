Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 203,705 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,145,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,705 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.36% of Ball worth $66,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth $401,172,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 112.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.92.

Ball Stock Performance

BALL opened at $47.06 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ball news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,252.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.