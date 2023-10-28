WNY Asset Management LLC Buys 2,682 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGSD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $577,000.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $25.94.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.