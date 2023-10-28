Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 8,360 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,078,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.17% of Williams Companies worth $67,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phraction Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 128.2% during the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 148,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 83,598 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 14.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 565,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 177,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Williams Companies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 391,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 28,416 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $36.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 82.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

