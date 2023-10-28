Van ECK Associates Corp Has $39.81 Million Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,090 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Livent were worth $39,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Livent in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Livent by 15.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Livent by 1,428.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 101,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 94,747 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Livent in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Livent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.15.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Livent had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.00 million. Analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,001,223.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

