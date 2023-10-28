Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 74.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Trex Stock Down 1.2 %

TREX opened at $54.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average is $62.04. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $76.05.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.