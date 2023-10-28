Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,372,000.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.85. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $113.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

