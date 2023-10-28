Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance decreased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,949,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 154.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 155,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 94,423 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VOX opened at $100.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $113.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.85.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.