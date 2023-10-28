L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $170.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $250.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.