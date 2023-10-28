Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of C opened at $38.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.66. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $53.23.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

