Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 2,163 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palomar during the second quarter valued at about $951,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 15.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 855,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,230,000 after buying an additional 115,635 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 152,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 29.5% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 241,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 55,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Palomar by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 186,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Palomar from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Palomar Stock Down 2.7 %

PLMR stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $572,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,007,675.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palomar Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.