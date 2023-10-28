Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 84.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 39,851 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,243,000. NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 301,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.4% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.99.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.