Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,925,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,962,000 after acquiring an additional 166,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,412,000 after purchasing an additional 140,187 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,525,000 after buying an additional 392,572 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after acquiring an additional 196,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,172,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

CODI stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $22.91.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $524.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 18th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

In related news, insider Elias Sabo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.18 per share, for a total transaction of $110,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 331,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,900.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 2,400 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $43,464.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,993,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,754,769.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elias Sabo acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.18 per share, with a total value of $110,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 331,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,900.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 98,802 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,878. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Compass Diversified Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

