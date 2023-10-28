Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,075 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 597,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,432,000 after acquiring an additional 260,266 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,307,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 160,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 113,594 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 96,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 97,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 76,914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.48 and a 12 month high of $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.59.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

