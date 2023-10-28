Northwest Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 117.9% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $225,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.53. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.