1,500 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Bought by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 47.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 24.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 217,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $4,321,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WY. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.4 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

