Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.7921 dividend. This is a boost from Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

