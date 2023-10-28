Northwest Capital Management Inc Invests $53,000 in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 355.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 932,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,574,000 after purchasing an additional 727,396 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.2% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 801,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,551,000 after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 14,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $50,154.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,160.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Trading Down 2.6 %

POR opened at $39.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

About Portland General Electric

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.