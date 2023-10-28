Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 84.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 261,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,249,000 after buying an additional 119,548 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $16,702,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.8 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $214.84 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.39 and a 200 day moving average of $231.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.45%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.