First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $213.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HII

Insider Activity

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $113,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $113,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,482 shares of company stock worth $768,152 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.