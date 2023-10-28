Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 347,762 Shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,462,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,762 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in New Found Gold were worth $22,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in New Found Gold by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 23,937 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of New Found Gold by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFGC shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of New Found Gold in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Found Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

New Found Gold Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NFGC stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. New Found Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

