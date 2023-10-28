iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.45 and a 52 week high of $105.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.72.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

