Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 519,073 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,188,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,073 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Newmont worth $51,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after acquiring an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,658,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,139 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 12.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,968,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 13.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,718,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.9% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,296,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,908,000 after acquiring an additional 404,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Newmont Trading Up 4.0 %

NEM stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of -40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

