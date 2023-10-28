Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,660 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 485.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 19,092 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $122.35 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

