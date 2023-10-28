Northwest Capital Management Inc Takes $56,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

FNDA stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

