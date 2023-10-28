Northwest Capital Management Inc Acquires Shares of 1,730 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Pfizer Stock Down 3.4 %

Pfizer stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

