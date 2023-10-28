Northwest Capital Management Inc Purchases New Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,130,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

CZR stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.92. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.52.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

