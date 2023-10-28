Northwest Capital Management Inc Makes New $95,000 Investment in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,741 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $230,973,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after buying an additional 493,801 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $21,011,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,287,000 after purchasing an additional 382,507 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,108,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $35.82 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $253.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $26,222.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,939.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 712 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $26,222.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,939.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Ballhaus bought 39,925 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $1,499,982.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,970,402.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,939 shares of company stock worth $262,872 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

