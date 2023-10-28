Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Teck Resources were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,691,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,723,000 after acquiring an additional 616,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,468,000 after purchasing an additional 297,156 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,283,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,656,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,076,000 after purchasing an additional 481,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,600,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,926,000 after purchasing an additional 182,417 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECK opened at $36.13 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECK. StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.91.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

