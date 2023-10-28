Optimum Investment Advisors Has $35,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,008,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,124,000 after purchasing an additional 464,946 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,911,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,621,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:BTI opened at $28.98 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

