803 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,230,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,213,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,602,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

IWD opened at $143.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

