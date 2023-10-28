Northwest Capital Management Inc Takes Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 57.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 14.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 602,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,652,000 after purchasing an additional 78,128 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 35.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $23,921,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $5,481,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $159.34 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $182.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.50.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

