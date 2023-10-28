Northwest Capital Management Inc Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.45. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

