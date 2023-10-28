2,265 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Acquired by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,409.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PXF opened at $41.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.64. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

