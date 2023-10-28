1,615 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Acquired by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUSFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average of $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

