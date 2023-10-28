1,615 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Acquired by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average of $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.