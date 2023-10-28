Northwest Capital Management Inc Acquires Shares of 538 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $225.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $203.24 and a 1 year high of $252.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.66.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

