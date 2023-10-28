Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 645,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,226,000 after buying an additional 91,731 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 49,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Earthstone Energy

In other Earthstone Energy news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Partners Ii (Us sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $72,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,868,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,246,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 10,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $223,836.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 288,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,550.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Partners Ii (Us sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $72,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,868,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,246,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,083,834 shares of company stock worth $74,316,242. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Earthstone Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $21.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1446 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 0.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ESTE. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Earthstone Energy from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Earthstone Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

Featured Articles

