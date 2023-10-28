Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAIL. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 30,516 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period.

Shares of HAIL stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.55. SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $38.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.64.

The SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (HAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed companies that focuses on autonomous vehicle technology, drone technology, and advanced transportation tracking and transport optimization systems.

