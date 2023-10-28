Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires New Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEHC. Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.71. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

