Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 2,300 Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 30.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $145,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,363.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $145,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,363.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,360. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

LPG opened at $31.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.13. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.43). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 46.96% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $111.56 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

