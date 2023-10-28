Optimum Investment Advisors Has $83,000 Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after acquiring an additional 280,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,732,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,535,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,306,000 after acquiring an additional 28,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $207.18 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $196.13 and a 12-month high of $351.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.18 and its 200 day moving average is $266.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $249.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,184,277.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.38.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

